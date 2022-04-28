Thu, Apr 28, 2022 @ 12:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Bounces Off Support

US Oil Bounces Off Support

By Orbex

WTI crude found support from a lower-than-expected increase in stockpiles. The price has held well around 94.00 at the base of the flag consolidation from the daily chart.

The uptrend is still intact and the bulls may see the pattern as an opportunity to accumulate. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold zone attracted some buying interest.

105.00 is the first resistance from the recent sell-off. Then 109.00 is a major ceiling where a breakout could prompt the last sellers to exit and resume the rally in the medium-term.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.