Technical Outlook and Review

DXY:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance in line with the swing high resistance to our 1st support where the swing low support is. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 103.989

H4 time frame, 1st support at 103.221

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1869 where the horizontal pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 1834 in line with the swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1869

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1834

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.22689 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 1.21723 in line with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.22689

H4 1st support at 1.21723

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.00568 where the61.8% Fibonacci projection is from our 1st support at 0.98412 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.98412

1st resistance level at 1.00568

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.05791 where the swing high resistance is from our 1st support at 1.04994 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.05791

H4 1st support at 1.04994

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 131.240 where the swing high resistance is from our 1st support at 129.028 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 131.240

H4 time frame, 1st support at 129.028

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 0.70354 where the pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 0.68805 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci projection and 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.70354

H4 1st support at 0.68805

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 0.63986 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 0.62579 in line with the 200% Fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.62579

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.63986

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.30780 where the 78.6% Fibonacci projection is from our 1st support at 1.29118 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal pullback support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.30780

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.29118

OIL:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 105.86 where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 103.01 in line with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 105.86

H4 time frame, 1st support of 103.01

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 32553 where the swing high resistance is from our 1st support at 31753 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration :