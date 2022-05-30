Mon, May 30, 2022 @ 19:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Recovery Loses Steam after Two-Week Rally But Bulls Remain in...

GBP/USD Outlook: Recovery Loses Steam after Two-Week Rally But Bulls Remain in Play

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable keeps positive tone at the start of the week following strong rally in past two weeks (3.1%) but bulls face headwinds from falling weekly Tenkan-sen (1.2661) which capped recovery last Friday and continues to limit the action today.

Today’s narrow range generates initial signs of stall as overbought stochastic on overall bullishly-aligned daily studies suggests bears may pause here for consolidation.

Repeated daily close above broken Fibo 38.2% of 1.3298/1.2155 bear-leg (1.2592) would add to positive signals, though extended dips are not ruled out, but need to stay above rising 10DMA (1.2533) to keep near-term bias with bulls.

Break of 10DMA support would weaken near-term structure and add to signs of recovery stall.

On the other side, lift above 1.2726 (50% retracement of 1.3298/1.2155) is needed to signal bullish continuation.

Res: 1.2666; 1.2700; 1.2726; 1.2772.
Sup: 1.2592; 1.2533; 1.2471; 1.2440.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.