US Oil Tests Resistance

WTI crude finds support from tight spare capacity. A close above the recent peak at 119.20 has put the price action back on track after a short-lived retracement. The former resistance at 117.30 has turned into a support where trend followers are likely to place their bids. A surge above 123.00 would confirm that the path of least resistance is still up and may extend the rally to March’s high at 129.00. On the downside, 119.70 is the immediate support and 117.30 a second line of defence for the bulls.

