GBP/USD Attempts to Rebound

The pound rallied after the BoE raised its interest rates to 1.25%. A surge above 1.2200 has forced sellers to cover their positions, paving the way for a sharp rebound. A combination of profit-taking and momentum buying is propelling Sterling to the supply zone around 1.2500. Strong selling pressure could be expected though as the medium-term trend remains bearish. An overbought RSI may trigger a limited pullback as intraday traders take profit. 1.2050 at the origin of the rally is major support should this happen.