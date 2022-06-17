GBP/USD Attempts to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound rallied after the BoE raised its interest rates to 1.25%. A surge above 1.2200 has forced sellers to cover their positions, paving the way for a sharp rebound. A combination of profit-taking and momentum buying is propelling Sterling to the supply zone around 1.2500. Strong selling pressure could be expected though as the medium-term trend remains bearish. An overbought RSI may trigger a limited pullback as intraday traders take profit. 1.2050 at the origin of the rally is major support should this happen.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>