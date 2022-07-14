XAU/USD Attempts to Rebound

Gold recouped some losses after the US dollar bulls took profit following inflation data in June. The price action has struggled to stay above September 2021’s lows at 1723. A bullish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the sell-off. A rally above 1750 would act as confirmation and prompt sellers to cover their bets, paving the way for an extended recovery. Then 1805 along the 30-day moving average could be within reach. A drop below 1710 may attract more bears and send the metal to August 2021’s lows near 1682.