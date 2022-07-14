XAU/USD Attempts to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold recouped some losses after the US dollar bulls took profit following inflation data in June. The price action has struggled to stay above September 2021’s lows at 1723. A bullish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the sell-off. A rally above 1750 would act as confirmation and prompt sellers to cover their bets, paving the way for an extended recovery. Then 1805 along the 30-day moving average could be within reach. A drop below 1710 may attract more bears and send the metal to August 2021’s lows near 1682.