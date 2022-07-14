XAU/USD Attempts to Rebound

Thu, Jul 14, 2022 @ 09:09 GMT
Gold recouped some losses after the US dollar bulls took profit following inflation data in June. The price action has struggled to stay above September 2021’s lows at 1723. A bullish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the sell-off. A rally above 1750 would act as confirmation and prompt sellers to cover their bets, paving the way for an extended recovery. Then 1805 along the 30-day moving average could be within reach. A drop below 1710 may attract more bears and send the metal to August 2021’s lows near 1682.

