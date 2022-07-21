Thu, Jul 21, 2022 @ 06:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq 100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Nasdaq 100 broke resistance level 12180.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 12920.00

Nasdaq 100 index recently broke the resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 12180.00 (which stopped the previous waves (a) and (i), as can be seen below) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of June.

The breakout of this resistance area should accelerate the active short-term impulse wave (iii) of wave 2 from last month.

Nasdaq 100 can be expected to rise further toward the next key resistance level 12920.00 (former monthly low from March and also the monthly high from June).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.