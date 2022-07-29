Fri, Jul 29, 2022 @ 09:33 GMT
NZD/USD Finds Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar edges higher as risk appetite makes a comeback across markets. The pair previously came under pressure at 0.6310 next to the origin of the sell-off in late June. The kiwi subsequently found support at 0.6190, suggesting strong interest in maintaining the current recovery. A bullish MA cross shows acceleration to the upside. A break above 0.6310 could flush out the remaining sellers and pave the way for an extended rally above the daily resistance at 0.6390. 0.6250 is the first support should the pair fall back.

