Fri, Jul 29, 2022 @ 14:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Drops Sharply Erasing Recent Advance

GBPJPY Drops Sharply Erasing Recent Advance

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY had been slowly gaining ground in the past three weeks, trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and recording continuous higher highs. However, in the past two sessions the pair has come under significant downside pressure, with its slump coming to a halt for now at the lower Bollinger band.

The momentum indicators are reflecting a negative near-term tone. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is falling after posting a bearish cross, while the RSI is descending steeply below its 50-neutral mark.

Should selling interest intensify further, the recent low of 168.38 could provide initial support. If that floor collapses, the bears might aim for the 158.05 barrier before the May low of 155.58 appears on the radar. Any further price declines could then stall at the March low of 151.00.

On the flipside, if buyers re-emerge and push the price higher, the 50-day SMA, currently at 164.00, could act as immediate resistance. Piercing thought that zone, the price could ascend to challenge the 166.30 region. An upside violation of the latter may open the door for the 6-year high of 168.70.

Overall, GBPJPY’s short-term picture seems to be deteriorating but it has not turned bearish yet. Nevertheless, a clear jump above the 50-day SMA could signal the resumption of the pair’s latest rebound.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.