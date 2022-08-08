Mon, Aug 08, 2022 @ 09:20 GMT
EURUSD Continues to Trade Within Tight Boundaries

EURUSD has been trading sideways for three weeks after the price managed to rebound from the 20-year low of 0.9951. In addition, the pair is currently standing below both its descending 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMAs), endorsing a broader bearish technical picture.

The momentum indicators suggest that near-term risks are tilted to the downside. Specifically, the MACD histogram remains in the negative territory but above its red signal line, while the RSI is flatlining beneath its 50-neutral mark.

Should negative momentum strengthen, the pair could descend to test the 1.0096 barrier. Sliding beneath that floor, the spotlight may turn to parity, which is considered a crucial psychological mark by markets. A violation of the latter could pave the way for the 20-year low of 0.9951.

On the flipside, upside pressures could send the pair to test 1.0290, which is the upper boundary of its recent rangebound pattern. Piercing through this region, the bulls might aim for 1.0348 before the 1.0614 peak appears on the radar. Even higher, 1.0780 could prove to be a tough obstacle for the price to overcome.

In brief, even though EURUSD has merely recovered, the price action remains within its long-term descending channel. Therefore, for the sentiment to reverse, the pair needs to initially escape its bearish pattern to the upside.

