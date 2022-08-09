US 30 Tests Major Ceiling

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones 30 treads water as strong US jobs data may underpin aggressive tightening. The index has found bids over 32500. June’s high at 33300 is a major resistance. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may cause a pullback as profit-taking meets fresh selling in the supply zone. A bullish breakout would trigger momentum buying and flush out a slew of medium-term sellers, which would pave the way for an extended recovery in the weeks to come. A fall below 32500 would trigger a correction towards 32000.