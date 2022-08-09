Tue, Aug 09, 2022 @ 13:05 GMT
US 30 Tests Major Ceiling

The Dow Jones 30 treads water as strong US jobs data may underpin aggressive tightening. The index has found bids over 32500. June’s high at 33300 is a major resistance. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may cause a pullback as profit-taking meets fresh selling in the supply zone. A bullish breakout would trigger momentum buying and flush out a slew of medium-term sellers, which would pave the way for an extended recovery in the weeks to come. A fall below 32500 would trigger a correction towards 32000.

