XAU/USD Grinds Rising Trendline

Gold rallies as the market awaits US inflation data. A break above the 30-day moving average has helped the recovery gain traction. A rising trendline from late July indicates a bullish bias. The latest pullback found support over 1765, confirming that short-term sentiment remains upbeat. A break above 1795 could bring back momentum buyers and push the bid towards 1814. 1855 at the start of the June sell-off is a major level where the bears could be expected to double down. 1785 is the first support in case of a retracement.