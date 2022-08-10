XAU/USD Grinds Rising Trendline

Wed, Aug 10, 2022 @ 10:57 GMT
Gold rallies as the market awaits US inflation data. A break above the 30-day moving average has helped the recovery gain traction. A rising trendline from late July indicates a bullish bias. The latest pullback found support over 1765, confirming that short-term sentiment remains upbeat. A break above 1795 could bring back momentum buyers and push the bid towards 1814. 1855 at the start of the June sell-off is a major level where the bears could be expected to double down. 1785 is the first support in case of a retracement.

