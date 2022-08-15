Mon, Aug 15, 2022 @ 12:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Pair Started a Steady Increase from $0.6920

AUD/USD Pair Started a Steady Increase from $0.6920

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Aussie Dollar started a steady increase from the 0.6920 zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair was able to move above the 0.7000 resistance zone.

It surged above the 0.7050 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even climbed above the 0.7100 level before it faced sellers near 0.7135. A high was formed near 0.7136 and the pair is now consolidating near 0.7100 on FXOpen.

An immediate support is near the 0.7095 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 0.7095 on the hourly chart. The next key support is near the 0.7065 level. A downside break below the 0.7065 support could lead the pair towards the 0.7020 support.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the 0.7120 level. If there is an upside break above the 0.7120 level, the pair could rise steadily towards the 0.7165 level in the near term.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.