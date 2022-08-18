Thu, Aug 18, 2022 @ 06:09 GMT
Crude Oil Price Drops To 6-Month Low, Upsides Limited

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh decline from the $95.50 resistance.
  • It is now facing hurdles near $89.50 and $90.00 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price corrected lower and traded below the $1,780 support.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD remain at a risk of more losses.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a minor recovery wave, crude oil price faced sellers near $95.50 against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh decline below the $92.50 support zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, there was a break below the $92.00 and $90.00 levels. The price even settled below the $90 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

During the decline, the price traded below a couple of connecting trend lines at $89.50 and $88.10 on the same chart. The price traded as low as $85.81 and is currently consolidating losses.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $89.50 and $90.00 levels. A clear move above the $90.00 resistance could set the pace for a larger increase towards $92.50. The next major resistance is near $95.50, above which the price could accelerate higher towards the $100 zone.

Conversely, the price might resume its decline below the $86.00 level. The next major support is near $85.50. The main support sits near $83.20, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $80.00 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $78 zone.

Looking at the EUR/USD pair, the pair struggled to correct higher and there is a clear risk of a move below the 1.0100 support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 265K, versus 262K previous.
  • US Existing Home Sales for July 2022 (MoM) – Forecast -5.2%, versus -5.4% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

