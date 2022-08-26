Fri, Aug 26, 2022 @ 14:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Corrects Higher, But Stays in a Downtrend

GBPUSD Corrects Higher, But Stays in a Downtrend

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPUSD traded higher on Friday, after hitting support at 1.1770. The pair has been printing higher lows since August 23, but it is still trading below the downtrend line drawn from the high of August 10, as well as below all the moving averages. This implies that the pair is in a corrective phase within a bigger downtrend.

The oscillators suggest some further recovery before the bears take the reins again. The RSI is fractionally below 50, but it is pointing up and appears ready to move above that equilibrium level, while the MACD, although negative, lies above its trigger line, pointing up as well.

The move signaling a downtrend continuation may be a dip below 1.1770. This will confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart, and may initially target the low of August 23, at 1.1715. If there are no buyers to be found near that zone either, then a break lower could set the stage for declines towards the 1.1635 territory, defined as a support by the low of March 25, 2020.

On the upside, a break above the aforementioned downtrend line and the 1.1925 zone may wake up more bulls, who could shoot for the psychological round figure of 1.2000. That zone acted as a key support area between August 5 and 18. If they do not abandon the push after hitting that zone, then they could decide to extend the advance towards the peak of August 18, at around 1.2080.

In brief, GBPUSD has been forming higher lows recently, but it remains below a downtrend line. This implies that the pair is in a corrective phase within a broader downtrend. That trend may be reignited upon a dip below the 1.1770 support.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.