Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY:

On the H4 chart, price has confirmed a bullish momentum breaking the previous high. We are bullish bias- Price has pulled back slightly but if bullish momentum continues, it should test the first resistance at 140.802 and then the second resistance at 141.841 where the 127.2% extension sits. Alternatively, if price reverses, it might pull back to test the first support at 139.404 where the previous swing high sits then the second support at 138.217 where the 23.6% retracement sits.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 140.802

H4 time frame, 1st support at 139.404

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, price seems to be ranging but it is still moving in an ascending trend and is in a bullish momentum. Price has failed to break the first resistance at 110.245 levels but if bullish momentum continues, it should bring price up to 111.073 where the 138.2% fibonacci extension sits. Alternatively, price might pull back to test the first support at 109.258 where the previous swing high sits and subsequently the second support at 108.106 where the 38.2% retracement sits

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 110.245

H4 time frame, 1st support at 109.258

EUR/USD:

On the H4, price seem to have formed a bottom and is pulling back slightly – we are slightly bullish bias. Price looks like it’s pulling back to test the first resistance at 1.0118 where the previous swing low and 50% retracement sits and subsequently the second resistance at 1.0274 where the 78.6% retracement and swing high sits. If price fail to test the first resistance, it might pull back to test the first support at 0.9904 again and then the second support at 0.9802 where the 61.8% projection sits

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.0118

H4 1st support at 0.9904

GBP/USD:

On the H4, prices seem to still be in a bearish momentum and respecting the ichimoku cloud. Prices have rebounded slightly but if bearish momentum continues it should move toward the first support at 1.1437 levels where the 161.8% extension sits. Alternatively, if it fails to break this level, it might look to test the first resistance at 1.1760 level where the 61.8% projection and 38.2% retracement sits then the second resistance at 1.1921 level where the previous swing low and 78.6% projection sits

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.1760

H4 1st support at 1.1437

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku cloud and breaking the descending trend, we are bullish. Price has tested the first resistance at 0.9852 where the previous swing high sits and has pulled back slightly. If price do not break the first resistance, it could pull back to test the first support around the 0.9742 levels where the 23.6% retracement and swing low sits, subsequently the second support at 0.9626 where the 50% fibonacci retracement,78.6% projection and previous swing low sits

Areas of consideration

H4 1st support at 0.9742

H4 1st resistance at 0.9852

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with prices below ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop to the 1st support at 1708.601, where the 50% fibonacci retracement is. If the price can break this support line, the next support level could be at 1688.952, where the current swing low is. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance at 1726.991, where the price tested before and 50% fibonacci retracement is. If the price retest this level and break it, the 2nd resistance could be at 1739.839, which is in line with previous swing highs.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1726.991

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1708.601

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with the price moving below the ichimoku cloud and moving within the descending channel, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop from the 1st support at 0.67619, which is in line with the multiple swing lows to the 2nd support at 0.67098, where the swing lows are. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance 0.68286, where the 23.6% fibonacci retracement is.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st support at 0.67619

H4 2nd support at 0.67098

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving within the descending channel and below ichimoku indicators, we have a bearish bias that the price may drop from the 1st support at 0.68011, which is in line with the overlap support. If the price can break the 1st support, the next support could be at 0.67069, where the swing low is. Alternatively, the price may rise to the 1st resistance at 0.68639, where the overlap resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.68011

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 0.67069

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with the price moving within the ascending channel, above ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that the price may rise from the 1st support at 1.31069, where the 38.2% fibonacci retracement is to the 1st resistance at 1.31668, where the swing high is. Alternatively, the price may drop to the 2nd support at 1.30545, where the 50% fibonacci retracement and previous swing high are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.31069

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.31668

OIL:

On the H4, with price below ichimoku cloud and dropping from the 1st resistance , we have a bearish bias that the price may drop from the 1st support at 95.789, where the swing lows are. If the price could break the 1st support, the 2nd support could be at 93.319, where the swing lows are. Alternatively, the price may pull back to the 1st resistance at 97.853, where the 38.2% fibonacci retracement and swing high are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 95.789

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 93.319

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price breaking the ascending trendline and moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to 1st support at 31228 where the swing low support and 78.6% fibonacci projection are. Once there is downside confirmation that price has broken 1st support structure, we would expect bearish momentum to carry price to 2nd support at 30467 where the pullback support and 78.6% fibonacci retracement are. Alternatively, price could rise to 1st resistance at 31904 where the overlap resistance and 23.6% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 31904

H4 time frame, 1st support at 31228

DAX:

On the H4, with price moving within below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to 1st support at 12601.62 where the pullback support and 78.6% fibonacci projection are. Once there is downside confirmation that price has broken 1st support structure, we would expect bearish momentum to carry price to 2nd support at 12387.72 where the swing low support is. Alternatively, price could rise to 1st resistance at 13017.19 where the pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 13017.19

H4 time frame, 1st support at 12601.62

ETHUSD:

On the H4, with price breaking out of the descending trendline and moving above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from 1st support at 1648.93 where the pullback support is to the 1st resistance at 1720.85 where the swing high resistance, 78.6% fibonacci projection and 50% fibonacci retracement are. Alternatively, price could break 1st support and drop to 2nd support at 1618.11 where the pullback support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 1720.85

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1648.93

BTCUSD:

On the H4, with price moving below an ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to 1st support at 19498.02 where the swing low support and 127.2% fibonacci extension are. Should price break 1st support structure, we would expect bearish momentum to carry price to 2nd support at 18588.89 where the swing low support, -61.8% fibonacci expansion and 78.6% fibonacci projection are. Alternatively, price could rise to 1st resistance at 20708.23 where the pullback resistance, 100% fibonacci projection and 23.6% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 20708.23

H4 time frame, 1st support at 19498.02

S&P 500:

On the H4, with prices breaking out of the ascending trendline and moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that the price will drop from 1st resistance at 3945.01 where the pullback resistance is to the 1st support at 3722.42 where the swing low support is. Alternatively, price could break 1st resistance structure and rise to 2nd resistance at 4089.97 where the pullback resistance and 38.2% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration: