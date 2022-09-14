10 Year US Yields Ready to Attack 3.5%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD is up across the board on hawkish FED policy speculation after the US CPI data came higher than expected. The USD is very strgon and almost erased all of the losses vs other currencies as stocks came down and US yield rally. The risk-off mode is here and will likely resume as recent price action appears impulsive. We also think that US yields are ready to take out that 2022 highs, so USD can stay strong in sessions ahead. Maybe the only pair to watch for potential surprise in the opposite direction can be USDJPY after another day of BoJ intervention talk.