Mon, Sep 19, 2022 @ 12:14 GMT
EUR/GBP Breaks Key Resistance

The pound tumbles as the UK’s August retail data disappoint. The buying pressure has been building up under June’s peak at 0.8720. The breakout prompted the last sellers to cover. As the euro’s rally gains momentum, this could open the door for a sustained climb towards 0.8900, which is a supply area from January 2021’s sell-off. 0.8800 is the intermediate resistance ahead. The RSI’s overbought situation could temporarily trim the buying and 0.8700 would be the first support in case the euro takes a breather.

