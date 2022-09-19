AUD/JPY Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar softens as investors shun risk assets. The pair is looking to hold onto its recent gains after rallying above June’s high at 96.60. However, short-term price action may struggle as there is no sign of committed buying yet. A break below 96.70 has forced leveraged buyers to bail out. The daily support and psychological level of 95.00 is a major area to gauge buying interest. A bounce will need to lift 96.40 before it could take hold. Failing that, a bearish breakout would deepen the correction below 94.00.