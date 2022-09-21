Wed, Sep 21, 2022 @ 21:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY rising inside impulse waves (v) and 3
  • Likely to test resistance level 148.00

USDJPY currency pair continues to rise in the direction of the resistance level 145.00 (top boundary of the narrow sideways price range inside which the pair has been moving from the start fop September).

The lower boundary of this price range stands at the support level 142.00, which started the active short-term impulse wave (v).

Given the strong daily uptrend, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 148.00 (forecast price for the completion of the active impulse waves (v) and 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.