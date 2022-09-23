USD/CHF Tests Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc fell after the SNB’s hike came short of the 100bp previously priced in. A clean cut above the support-turned-resistance at 0.9690 is a sign of strong interest. The double top at 0.9870 is a major hurdle after the pair went into a four-month long consolidation. Its breach would help the dollar reclaim parity and open the door to the previous ceiling at 1.0050, a step closer to a bullish continuation. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought condition might cause a limited retracement and 0.9740 would be the first support.