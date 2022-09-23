GBP/USD Takes a Breather

Fri, Sep 23, 2022 @ 10:08 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The pound slipped as the BoE raised its interest rate by a moderate 0.5%. The bearish inertia has taken a front seat after Sterling slipped through March 2020’s lows (1.1420). The RSI’s repeated oversold situations have led to a brief pullback. The former demand zone around 1.1460 has become a supply zone where the bears could be expected to get in at a better price. Sentiment may only turn around if the bulls manage to push past 1.1700, which means that the path of least resistance seems to be towards 1.1100 for now.

