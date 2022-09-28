Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

USD/JPY

Despite the strong U.S. dollar, the resistance zone at 145.00 seems to be a strong barrier for the bulls to break out from in order to lead the pair towards new highs. The expectations for today’s trading session are for the pair to bounce back from this level and to test the support at 143.60, where a successful breach may lead to further sell-offs heading the pair towards the next key support at 142.68. In an alternative scenario, in which the bulls manage to overcome the mentioned resistance and hold the pair above 145.00, we may expect an impulsive upward movement and a continuation of the long-term uptrend that would lead the Ninja towards new highs.

GBP/USD

After the pair rebounded from the support at 1.0400, the bulls prevailed and the corrective move deepened, reaching the resistance at 1.0880. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering just above the support at 1.0650 and the forecasts for today’s trading session are for the bears to regain control over the market, and in case of a confirmed breach of the local support at 1.0650, for them to follow up with an attack on the next key support at 1.0444. A breach of the mentioned support may be considered a signal for a resumption of the downtrend, which would pave the way for the pair towards the low at 1.0300. In the opposite direction, only a confirmed breach of the resistance at 1.0884 may suggest a further upward movement, with the upper limit being the resistance at 1.1217.

EUGERMANY40

In the early hours of today’s trading session the bears are striving to violate the support at 12000. In case they manage to push and hold the price below 12000, then the most probable scenario for today’s trading session is the downtrend to continue and to witness further decrease in the price towards the next key support at around 11500. Investors do not have any signs for a reversal of the downtrend, thus staking on further losses for the index. In the opposite direction, only a successfully breach of the resistance at 12400 may be considered as a strong signal for changing the negative market sentiments.

US30

The bulls’ attempts to limit the sell-offs remain unsuccessful and the sellers are currently testing the support at 28952. If they manage to successfully breach it, then their next move would be for an attack on the critical support at 28500. In this falling market and clear downtrend, the bears would definitely prevail, thus the buyers need to be extremely cautious when entering the market. It is so far deemed that only a confirmed breach of the resistance at 29658 may suggest a positive outlook – for an increase in the price of the index towards the psychological level at 30000.