EURGBP Wave Analysis

Fri, Sep 30, 2022 @ 06:17 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from long-term resistance level 0.9200
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8800

EURGBP falling after the pair reversed down from the powerful long-term resistance level 0.9200 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of 2020), standing far above the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.9200 is currently forming the strong weekly Candlesticks reversal pattern Falling Star.

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8800.

