Mon, Oct 10, 2022 @ 14:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Moved into a Short-Term Bearish Zone Below $1,715

Gold Price Moved into a Short-Term Bearish Zone Below $1,715

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,730 zone against the US Dollar. The price declined below the $1,715 level to move into a short-term bearish zone.

The pair even declined below the $1,700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $1,687 and the pair is now consolidating losses. On the downside, the price is holding the $1,685 support zone.

The next major support is near the $1,680 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,665 support level in the near term. Any more losses might call for a test of $1,650 on FXOpen.

On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $1,695 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,700 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the hourly chart, above which the price could start another steady increase.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.