Thu, Oct 13, 2022
GBPAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPAUD reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.7400

GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone lying between the strong resistance level 1.7650 (which has been reversing the pair from July) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone is aligned with the active short-term impulse waves (iii) and 3.

Given the clear daily downtrend, GBPAUD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.7400.

FxPro
http://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

