Mon, Oct 17, 2022 @ 15:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Stays in Downtrend, But Struggles to Go for a Lower Low

AUDUSD Stays in Downtrend, But Struggles to Go for a Lower Low

XM.com
By XM.com

AUDUSD traded higher late on Friday and today after it found support at 0.6190, slightly above the two and a half year low of 0.617 hit on Thursday. Overall, the pair continues to trade below the downtrend line drawn from the high of September 13, as well as below a longer-term downside line, taken from the high of August 11. This keeps the broader outlook negative, but a break below 0.6170 may be needed to signal a continuation of the prevailing downtrend.

Both the short-term oscillators are detecting diminishing downside speed and suggest that some further recovery may be on the cards before the bears decide to shoot again. The RSI, although below 50, has ascended closer to that equilibrium line and it is still pointing up, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines, but is showing signs of turning north as well.

The bears could recharge from near the 0.6350 zone or the short-term downside line, and aim for another test near the 0.6170/90 area, but a break lower may be needed to justify a downtrend extension. Such a break would confirm a lower low and may pave the way towards the 0.6115 level, the break of which could stretch the slide towards the 0.6050 zone.

On the upside, a move above 0.6350 may confirm the break above the short-term downtrend line, but the pair would still be below the longer-term line. Thus, any further advances could still be seen as a larger correction within a broader downtrend. The bears may allow the bulls to climb towards the 0.64030 barrier, and if they are not willing to reenter the action from around there, then the recovery may extend towards the 0.6540 area, which acted as a ceiling between September 26 and October 6.

To sum up, AUDUSD continues to trade in a downtrend, but it’s been struggling to move below the 0.6170 zone, the break of which would confirm a lower low and thereby the continuation of the prevailing trend.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.