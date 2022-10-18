Tue, Oct 18, 2022 @ 15:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed from key support level 91.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 94.70

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up with the daily hammer from the key support level 91.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of May) standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band, support trendline of the daily up channel from September and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 91.00 started the active medium-term impulse wave (3).

AUDJPY can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 94.70 (top of wave B from the start of this month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.