Thu, Oct 20, 2022 @ 07:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Silver Needs More Downside Before a Pullback

Elliott Wave View: Silver Needs More Downside Before a Pullback

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave view on Silver (XAGUSD) continued with bearish momentum from 10.04.2022 high calling for further downside. Decline from 10.04.2022 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Down from 10.04.2022 high, wave ((i)) ended at 19.92 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 20.87. Then silver resumes the drop as wave ((iii)). Internal subdivision has another 5 waves in lesser degree. The 60 minutes chart below shows the internal subdivision of wave ((iii)).

Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 20.34 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 20.82. Down from wave (ii), wave (iii) ended at 18.84 and wave (iv) ended at 19.30. Wave ((iii)) decline ended at 18.34 and wave ((iv)) ended at 19.07. Final leg lower wave ((v)) is in progress. We are expecting more downside to break 18.34 low to complete a wave ((v)) and wave 1. When the impulse lower has completed we should see a bounce in 3, 7 or 11 swings higher. This correction should fail as far as pivot at 21.25 high stays intact.

SILVER 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.