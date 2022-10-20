USD/CAD Consolidates Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar softened after the annual CPI eased to 6.9% in September. The price action is consolidating its latest gains after making a new high above 1.3840. A drop below 1.3700 has shaken out some weak hands but overall sentiment still points to the upside. The bulls may see the current pause as an opportunity to join the rally. 1.3660 is the first support while 1.3500 on the 30-day moving average is a key level to see follow-up interests. On the upside, a close above 1.3900 would resume the uptrend.