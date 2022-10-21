Fri, Oct 21, 2022 @ 12:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Consolidates After Hitting 6½-Year High

GBPJPY Consolidates After Hitting 6½-Year High

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY has experienced some large moves in the short term, with the price losing around 10% before recovering back and forming a fresh 6½-year high of 170.80. Nevertheless, the pair has been trading sideways in the last few daily sessions, waiting for developments that could provide fresh directional impetus.

The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish forces remain in control. Specifically, the RSI is hovering above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is strengthening above its red signal line in the positive territory.

Should the buying interest intensify, the pair could challenge the 6½-year peak of 170.80. Conquering this barricade, the price would edge higher to form fresh multi-year highs, where the crucial 2014 resistance region of 173.50 could curb further advances.  Even higher, the spotlight may turn to the April 2015 peak of 175.00.

To the downside, if the positive momentum wanes and the price drifts lower, the recent support of 167.50 might act as the first line of defence. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears could aim for 165.00 before the 162.30 hurdle comes under examination. A break below the latter may set the stage for the October low of 159.70.

Overall, GBPJPY has been trading within a tight range after its latest advance paused, but near-term risks remain tilted to the upside. Therefore, a close above its latest multi-year peak is needed to verify the continuation of the uptrend.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

