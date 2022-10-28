Fri, Oct 28, 2022 @ 14:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Gains Traction as BOJ Sticks to Ultra-loose Monetary Policy

USD/JPY Gains Traction as BOJ Sticks to Ultra-loose Monetary Policy

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The jumped vs yen on Friday after BoJ left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged, retracing 38.2% of post-intervention pullback from 32-year high at 151.94, which found footstep at 145.10 on Thursday.

Doji morning star reversal pattern is forming on daily chart, but will require confirmation on sustained break above 147.21 pivot of 151.94/145.10 pullback.

Daily techs support the action as bullish momentum is rising and Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen remain in bullish configuration, with potential bear-trap under 30 DMA to add to positive signals.

Close above Fibo barrier at 147.21 to generate initial signal, while extension above 10DMA (148.30) would strengthen near-term structure and open way towards psychological 150 barrier.

Fresh bulls see today’s close above rising 20DMA (147.05) as a minimum requirement to remain in play.

Res: 147.86; 148.30; 148.52; 149.33.
Sup: 147.05; 146.85; 146.02; 145.10.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.