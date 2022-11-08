Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Has Started New Leg Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short term Elliott Wave view in Oil suggests the rally from 9.26.2022 low is unfolding as a 5 waves diagonal. Up from 9.26.2022 low, wave (1) ended at 93.64 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 82.11. The rally then resumes and Oil has broken above wave (1) peak suggesting the next leg higher has started. It also shows a bullish sequence from 9.26.2022 low, favoring further upside.

Wave (3) higher ended at 93.74 with internal subdivision as 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (2), wave 1 ended at 90.36 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 87.60. Wave 3 higher ended at 92.87, and pullback in wave 4 ended at 90.40. Final leg higher wave 5 ended at 93.74 and this also completed wave (3) in higher degree. Wave (4) pullback is now in progress to correct cycle from 10.18.2022 low before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as 10.18.2022 pivot at 82.11 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside. Potential target higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from 9.26.2022 low which comes at 99.7 – 110.5.

Oil 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart