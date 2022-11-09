UK 100 Holds onto Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The FTSE 100 treads water over sluggish prospects for the housing sector. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an acceleration of the rally. The index is consolidating its gains after lifting offers around 7330 at the origin of a sell-off in mid-September. 7200 is the first level to gauge the strength of buying interest with 7080 as a second line of defence. A bounce back above 7340 is likely to carry the price action to the previous peak at 7500, which could be a step closer to reverse the bearish course in the medium-term.