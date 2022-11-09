Wed, Nov 09, 2022 @ 09:28 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUK 100 Holds onto Gains

UK 100 Holds onto Gains

Orbex
By Orbex

The FTSE 100 treads water over sluggish prospects for the housing sector. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an acceleration of the rally. The index is consolidating its gains after lifting offers around 7330 at the origin of a sell-off in mid-September. 7200 is the first level to gauge the strength of buying interest with 7080 as a second line of defence. A bounce back above 7340 is likely to carry the price action to the previous peak at 7500, which could be a step closer to reverse the bearish course in the medium-term.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What is an AB=CD Pattern?

Trading the Higher Timeframes

Understanding Risk:Reward For Real Success

Risk Management in Forex Trading: Tips & Tricks

Myths of Fear and Greed in FX

Defining A Great Trader

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.