Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 07:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD reversed from resistance 0.6515
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6300

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance 0.6515 (which has been reversing the pair from the end of September) – standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance 0.6515 stopped the earlier short-term correction 2.

Given the clear daily downtrend, AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6300 (which reversed the price sharply at the start of this month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.