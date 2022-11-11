XAGUSD Tests Major Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver climbs as the US dollar retreats across the board. A rally above October’s high of 21.20 may have put the precious metal back on track. The psychological level of 22.00 at the start of a sell-off last summer is a major hurdle ahead. A bullish breakout could lay the groundwork for a reversal in the medium-term. However, a bearish RSI divergence indicates a potential loss of momentum as the price grinds the supply zone, where profit-taking could weigh on short-term direction. 20.50 would be the first support.