XAGUSD Tests Major Resistance

Silver climbs as the US dollar retreats across the board. A rally above October’s high of 21.20 may have put the precious metal back on track. The psychological level of 22.00 at the start of a sell-off last summer is a major hurdle ahead. A bullish breakout could lay the groundwork for a reversal in the medium-term. However, a bearish RSI divergence indicates a potential loss of momentum as the price grinds the supply zone, where profit-taking could weigh on short-term direction. 20.50 would be the first support.