Fri, Nov 11, 2022 @ 09:52 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAGUSD Tests Major Resistance

XAGUSD Tests Major Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

Silver climbs as the US dollar retreats across the board. A rally above October’s high of 21.20 may have put the precious metal back on track. The psychological level of 22.00 at the start of a sell-off last summer is a major hurdle ahead. A bullish breakout could lay the groundwork for a reversal in the medium-term. However, a bearish RSI divergence indicates a potential loss of momentum as the price grinds the supply zone, where profit-taking could weigh on short-term direction. 20.50 would be the first support.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.