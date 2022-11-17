Thu, Nov 17, 2022 @ 11:07 GMT
GBPUSD Keeps High Ground

Orbex
By Orbex

Sterling rallies as red hot inflation in the UK calls for more interest rate hikes by the BoE. A break above September’s high of 1.1740 has prompted some bears to cover their positions, easing the downward pressure from the daily chart’s perspective. A brief pause above this resistance-turned-support suggests that there is still juice in the recovery. August’s double top at 1.2250 would be next should the rebound pick up speed past 1.2000. 1.1500 near the origin of a bullish breakout is a key demand zone.

