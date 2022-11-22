Tue, Nov 22, 2022 @ 06:23 GMT
AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6725
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6500

AUDUSD recently reversed down from the key resistance level 0.6725 (former multi-month low from July), strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6725 stopped the previous short-term corrective wave 2 from October.

Given the strongly bullish USD sentiment seen today – AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6500 (former resistance from October).

