Tue, Nov 22, 2022 @ 06:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD under bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.02

EURUSD under the strong bearish pressure after the pair reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 1.037 (former monthly low from May and June, and the monthly high from August) – standing near the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.037 started wave (ii) of the active C-wave from the start of November.

EURUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.02 (former monthly high from September).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.