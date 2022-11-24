Thu, Nov 24, 2022 @ 11:28 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Slips Towards 10-Month Low

WTI Crude Oil Slips Towards 10-Month Low

XM.com
By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures are heading south with the next major support coming from the ten-month low of 75.28. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are ready for a bearish crossover, indicating more losses, while the price is still developing well below the downtrend line.

The descending move in the RSI and the slowdown in the stochastic justify the selling pressure, as both remain near their negative thresholds, keeping the short-term risk skewed to the downside. The MACD is also comfortably within the negative territory and below its red signal line, losing some further steam.

Should selling forces strengthen, the ten-month trough of 75.28 will come under the spotlight. The 200-weekly SMA could also turn as support near the 65.87 barrier, while moving lower the long-term picture could be strongly bearish, testing the 57.25 mark, registered in April 2021.

Alternatively, a close above the 81.25 resistance will take the market towards the short-term SMAs near 84.80 ahead of the downtrend line at 87.10. Beyond that, the rally may gear up to 92.30, brightening the outlook.

In brief, oil prices are facing a strongly bearish picture, where a drop below the ten-month bottom is expected to enhance selling interest.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.