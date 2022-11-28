Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Pair is Currently Consolidating Losses Below 0.6700

AUD/USD Pair is Currently Consolidating Losses Below 0.6700

FXOpen
-
0
AUD/USD Pair is Currently Consolidating Losses Below 0.6700
Recessed Country Map Australia

The Aussie Dollar failed to clear the 0.6800 resistance against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair started a downside correction below the 0.6780 and 0.6750 support levels.

There was a clear move below the 0.6720 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even spiked below the 0.6700 and is currently consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the 0.6710 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the hourly chart.

If there is an upside break above the 0.6710 zone, the pair could rise steadily towards the 0.6750 level in the near term. The main resistance now sits near the 0.6800 level.

An immediate support is near 0.6670 on FXOpen. The next key support is near the 0.6650 level. A downside break below the 0.6650 support could lead the pair towards the 0.6600 support.

Previous article GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
Next article The Market Stays Cautious ahead of Jerome Powell’s Speech and the NFP Report
FXOpen
https://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv