Fri, Dec 02, 2022 @ 10:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Makes Higher High

NZD/USD Makes Higher High

Orbex
By Orbex

The US dollar continues to soften after October’s PCE showed a deceleration. The pop above the high of 0.6290 is a confirmation that the bulls are still in control after a short-lived correction. Strong momentum may send the pair to August’s high at 0.6460 which is a major ceiling from the medium-term perspective. Its breach could force the last selling interests to cover and trigger a bullish reversal in the weeks to come. As the RSI surged into the overbought area, 0.6270 is the closest support in case of a pullback.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.