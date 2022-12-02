NZD/USD Makes Higher High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar continues to soften after October’s PCE showed a deceleration. The pop above the high of 0.6290 is a confirmation that the bulls are still in control after a short-lived correction. Strong momentum may send the pair to August’s high at 0.6460 which is a major ceiling from the medium-term perspective. Its breach could force the last selling interests to cover and trigger a bullish reversal in the weeks to come. As the RSI surged into the overbought area, 0.6270 is the closest support in case of a pullback.