EURUSD Shows Positive Signs above 1.0500

EURUSD advanced above the 1.0500 in the previous couple of sessions, suggesting that the market is in a bullish mode in the short-term timeframe.

Regarding the trend, it is likely to remain on the upside as the price continues to stay above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The MACD oscillator is strengthening its bullish momentum above its trigger line in the positive region; however, the RSI is holding near the overbought territory, suggesting some losses.

An extension to the upside could meet the 1.0620 resistance level ahead of the next obstacle of 1.0780, taken from the high on May 30. Further up, resistance could run towards the 1.0900 psychological mark.

On the other hand, if the pair weakens, the 200-day SMA and the 20-day SMA around 1.0355 could provide immediate support ahead of the 1.0200 barrier. Even lower, the 1.0100 and the 1.0000 round numbers could worsen the outlook to bearish, opening the way towards the 0.9730 level.

In the long-term picture, the bearish sentiment changed after the jump above the 1.0500 handle and the 200-day SMA. Any moves below those levels may switch the outlook back to bearish.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

