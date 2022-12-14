UK 100 Finds Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Equities soared as cooling US inflation spurred hopes of a dovish Fed stance. On the daily chart, the FTSE 100 is holding onto its gains after a break above August’s high of 7560, while still remaining under pressure from this year’s highs around 7640. Support has been found at 7420, the junction between the base of a previous bullish breakout and the 30-day moving average. 7550 is the first resistance and a close above 7615 would resume the uptrend. A bearish breakout, however, would cause a correction to 7290.