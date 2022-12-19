XAG/USD Struggles for Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver falls back as the dollar extends sharp gains across the board. A bearish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the rally. After a double top at the psychological level of 24.00, the first wave of profit-taking took the price below 23.20, putting the bulls on the defensive. The next round number 22.00 coincides with the base of a previous breakout and the 30-day moving average, making it an area of particular interest. Its breach could trigger a deeper correction to 21.00. 23.50 has become a fresh hurdle.