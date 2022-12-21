USD/JPY Breaks Major Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen soared after the BoJ unexpectedly relaxed its yield cap. The previous rebound quickly had turned into a bull trap at 137.80 under the 20-day moving average. The sharp fall below 134.50 is a sign of liquidation, invalidating the recovery attempt. The August low of 130.50 is a critical floor to test the bulls’ resolve and its breach may pave the way for a bearish reversal in the new year. As the RSI sank into oversold territory, the former demand zone next to 135.00 has turned into a supply one.