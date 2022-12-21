Wed, Dec 21, 2022 @ 14:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from key resistance level 0.6440
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6250

NZDUSD recently reversed down from the key resistance level 0.6440 (which has been reversing the pair from middle July, as can be seen below).

The resistance level 0.6440 was further strengthened by the nearby upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from last April.

NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6250 (target price for the completion of the active short-term impulse wave (i)).

 

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.