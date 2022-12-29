GBP/USD: Bears Headed for the Previous Low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three weeks ago, we talked about the GBPUSD pair, according to which a global corrective trend is forming – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, as part of which the market builds the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.

The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It is possible that a bearish trend is currently developing in the primary wave Ⓩ, which may take the form of an intermediate double zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y). The formation of the intervening wave (X) has recently ended. The last sub-wave (Y) is likely to take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y.

The end of the first actionary wave W is expected at a minimum of 1.095.

Alternatively, it is assumed that the cycle wave z could be fully completed in the form of a primary triple zigzag.

Thus, we see that since the end of September, bulls have started to move the price up in a new trend.

Perhaps we are seeing the formation of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, where the first four parts are already formed.

In the last section of the chart, the final actionary wave Ⓩ is formed. Most likely, it will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ, and will end near the level of 1.283.