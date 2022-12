Natural gas falling inside impulse wave 3

Likely to fall to support level 3.830

Natural gas continues to fall inside the sharp impulse wave 3, which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the end of November.

The active wave (C) belongs to the primary ABC correction B from the middle of August.

Natural gas can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 3.830 (former monthly low from February and the target price for the completion of the minor impulse wave 3).