Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 00:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPlatinum Wave Analysis

Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Platinum broke key resistance level 1050.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1100.00

Platinum recently broke above the key resistance level 1050.00 (which stopped the previous waves (A) and 1, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 1050.00 coincided with the breakout of the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous extended downward impulse from the start of March.

Platinum can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1100.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.